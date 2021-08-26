For pilots, Kabul evacuations are a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The method is fraught with peril. On the ground, the situation is chaotic, but exact organization and timing are required. The passengers, meanwhile, are fatigued and tense.

The flights into and out of Kabul for pilots in command of planes evacuating foreign nationals and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Kabul have been a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Pilots must contend with the airport’s already challenging location at a high altitude surrounded by mountains, as well as heavy air traffic typical of a major travel hub, including military planes and evacuation flights, all while relying on their onboard Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) to avoid crashes.

Several pilots described their experiences landing and taking off from Kabul airport as turmoil engulfed the country with AFP as Western nations prepare to wind down one of the most difficult civilian evacuations since World War II.

According to Commander Stephen, the captain of a French A400M military transport plane, US soldiers at the airport are “carrying out all air traffic control, ground control, tower control, and approach control.”

“With a jet like this, our systems help us a lot, but we end up landing by sight,” he told AFP at French base 104 in Al-Dhafra, United Arab Emirates, the country’s transit point, on the condition that his surname not be published.

“Because the system assists us so much, we can concentrate on the outside and watch the threat,” he continued.

To avoid missile fire, the A400M can drop infrared decoys that create a lot of heat and fool the projectile. The jet veers hard towards the earth as it approaches the runway to “avoid the threat during our approach,” he said.

According to Stephen, incoming and outgoing air traffic is “controlled like sheet music.”

“There is so much traffic from all over the world that it wouldn’t be conceivable if it wasn’t organized,” he said.

With barely “half an hour between landing and takeoff,” pilots must “absolutely” adhere to their slots. On the ground, there is a swarm of planes, but they are “well-organized,” he said.

Thousands of people flocked to Kabul’s airport, the only way out of the country, after the city fell to the Taliban on August 15, at a speed that the international world had not expected.

Everything seemed normal when Maqsoud landed a passenger plane that morning, he said. Brief News from Washington Newsday.