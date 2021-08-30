For pandemic-affected tourism, Ukraine is pinning its hopes on Gulf visitors.

In Lviv, a city in Ukraine more accustomed to welcoming European visitors, Saudi tourists ride horse-drawn carriages, pose for paintings by street painters, and play chess on benches with locals.

However, because of the strong Covid-19 travel restrictions in place across Europe, travelers from the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, are now among the leading visitors to the former Soviet republic.

The trend has offered optimism to the country’s tourism economy, which has been struck hard by the pandemic.

“We have to grasp the moment,” says Bogdan Gets, a tour guide on a sightseeing train that transports tourists through central Lviv’s cobblestone streets, a city noted for its Renaissance architecture in western Ukraine.

The unexpected surge of tourists from the Middle East is an opportunity for Gets and his colleagues at “Chudo Tour” (Wonder Tour) to recoup following a succession of lockdowns that placed strain on Ukraine’s faltering economy.

According to the country’s state tourism agency, the number of Saudi tourists visiting Ukraine increased to 14,000 in the first half of 2021, up from 350 in the same period previous year.

A visa-free policy introduced in August of last year, as well as low-cost direct flights, have attracted this new group.

Poles, Belarusians, Turks, Germans, and Britons were the majority of visitors in earlier years.

The tourism industry was “put in harsh conditions” last year, according to the agency, and “radically changed” how travellers choose which places to visit.

Asma, a 32-year-old Saudi Arabian tourist, used to travel to several European destinations with her husband and two sons every year before the outbreak, but she had never considered Ukraine.

The family was pleasantly delighted after exploring Lviv and Kiev this summer.

Outside the historic Lviv Opera, Asma told AFP, “The bars, the food, and the coffee – everything here in Ukraine is amazing.”

The head of the Kredens Cafe franchise, Anna Nayda, stated that the local tourism business had some initial issues catering to their new clientele.

“It was tough at first to discover a common language,” she told AFP.

However, her businesses are now printing menus in Arabic and substituting pork for pork in their sandwiches to provide halal options.

Several souvenir shops in the city have begun to display Arabic signs, and “Chudo Tour” has stated that its pre-recorded audio tours are being translated.

“This is a drive for change,” Nayda added, noting that businesses struggled to pay rent and salaries during the pandemic.

“Of course, in these circumstances, you consider how to stay alive. We made the decision to modify everything. Brief News from Washington Newsday.