For Nguyen Bout, Kim Jae Woong trains with Urijah Faber at Team Alpha Male.

Kim Jae Woong, a featherweight contender in the ONE Championship, has traveled from Busan to Sacramento in search of the greatest training partners.

In this case, that means traveling 5,630 miles and 13 hours to Team Alpha Male in California, which is home to former WEC champion Urijah Faber and former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Kim remarked through a translator, “My dream has been to train at Team Alpha Male, they have a pretty deep roster for my division.”

“I used to train with Team Alpha Male when I was an amateur fighter, so I have a connection there… I checked in with Urijah to see how things were going, and they were quite receptive to [my training there]and indicated they wanted to help me. Everything went smoothly, and I immediately purchased a ticket.”

Kim’s forthcoming battle at ONE: Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen, a former two-division champion. As a professional mixed martial artist, Revolution symbolizes the most difficult task he has ever faced.

So enrolling in the pinnacle of MMA training to optimize his profits makes perfect sense.

“There are many world-class training partners in the United States. In certain gyms in Korea, there are only one or two training partners who fight in big promotions, whereas in America, there are a plethora of world-class fighters from all over the world. At the gym, there are people from Brazil, Japan, and China, not just Americans. He explained that fighters came from all around the world.

Although Kim has expressed admiration for his American training colleagues, his achievement while exercising at home in South Korea has been impressive.

The 28-year-old has an 11-4 professional record and has won the featherweight title in Top Fighting Championship, a well-known regional promotion based in Seoul, South Korea.

He secured a berth on the ONE Championship team after his success at the regional level, where he had a 2-1 record with two knockouts.

Kim has always had a propensity for coming up with stunning endings over the course of his career.

Seven of his eleven professional wins have been via knockout, earning him a reputation as a fearsome striker.

Kim’s toughest challenge since making the temporary transfer to the United States has not been in any form of MMA, despite the level of competition he is about to face.

