For next year’s Euro 2020, UEFA has no plans to modify the format or venues.

UEFA says it has no intentions to change the format of Euro 2020, despite suggestions that the tournament could be moved to Russia next summer.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, European football’s governing body opted to postpone the event by a year in March, but has so far stuck to the 12-city format it devised.

UEFA is considering making Russia, which held the World Cup in 2018, the sole host of the finals, according to Le Parisien, with infection rates on the rise once again across the continent.

It’s too early to say whether the games in June and July will have any limits on fans or even the way they’ll be staged.

While UEFA has not ruled out modifying the format, it has stated that it currently has no intentions to do so in a statement to the PA news agency.

The statement added, “UEFA wants to hold Euro 2020 in the format and venues confirmed earlier this year, and we are working closely with all host cities on preparations.”

“Given the uncertainties surrounding Covid, over which neither UEFA nor the local organizing organizations have authority, it is now too early to determine if those games in June and July will have fan restrictions or even be staged.”

“UEFA’s efforts are presently concentrated on preparations for a tournament in all 12 venues with fans,” the statement continued.

“If required, decisions that contradict that plan may be taken much sooner, but there are currently no plans to change any venue.”

Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, and St Petersburg are among the cities set to host matches.

England and Wales have already qualified for the finals, which will begin on June 11 and end at Wembley Stadium with the semi-finals and final. Northern Ireland and Scotland have a chance to join them if they win their play-off matches later this month.

On July 11, 2021, the final will be held.