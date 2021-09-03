For MyTEAM players, NBA 2K22 introduces new and exciting features.

NBA 2K is getting a new edition to assist fans of the league quench their need for basketball action.

The new gameplay principles for NBA 2K22 were just published a few days ago, and fans have been demanding for additional information from the makers.

NBA 2K made sure that the fan-favorite MyTEAM received new enhancements that will keep players on the edge of their seats, putting an emphasis on the new “Seasons” feature.

MyTEAM’s card-gathering frenzy recreates the real-life excitement of opening packs and collecting one’s favorite players throughout decades.

With the all-newMyTEAM Draft, a multiplayer mode where gamers get to choose a full lineup of Player Cards, including the most recent cards in MyTEAM, NBA 2K22 gives players the exact same feeling.

Triple Threat: The 100 is a new game mode for the three-on-three game format of Triple Threat.

Simply explained, players in Triple Threat are allocated 100 points at the start of each run. After each game, win or lose, the amount of points scored by the opponent is deducted from the 100 points awarded.

This assures that players work hard on defense, which is a focus this year, and that everyone, regardless of their performance, has a chance to win the second tier of rewards at every Ball Drop.

Single Player MyTEAM Challenges are a game mode where players can put their created lineups to the test against other players, and the creators have updated the game mode.

Pick-Up and Skills Challenges have replaced Weekly and Moment Challenges in NBA 2K22.

Pick-Up Challenges is a new daily feature that pits players against a computer-generated lineup depending on their current lineup.

For example, if a player has a team with an overall rating of 90 or above, the AI will create a team with similar ratings to test the players’ ability to win games depending on the overall strength of their team.

Skills Tasks now include Weekly and Monthly Challenges, as well as some new challenges that have never been seen before in MyTEAM.

Players will be able to replicate real-life exploits such as hitting nine three-pointers with a single player or matching the Milwaukee Bucks’ 29 three-pointers as a team in a single game in the new mode.

This time around, winning the game is fully optional, which was a sticking point for most MyTEAM Single Player gamers last year.

Two $250,000 MyTEAM Unlimited Tournaments will be held concurrently in NBA 2K22