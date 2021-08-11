For Liverpool to make a transfer deal, Jeremy Doku is missing one key characteristic.

When it comes to recruitment, Liverpool is cautious, especially when it comes to bringing in attacking players.

The Reds don’t get carried away and sign the hottest prospect; instead, they sit back and wait for further information to ensure that their man can come in and make an immediate impact.

Jonathan David has now played three complete seasons for both Gent and Lille, scoring an astonishing 40 non-penalty goals at the age of 21.

It’s not surprise, then, that he’s been linked with a move to Anfield.

On the Analysing Anfield podcast, Josh Williams noted, “Liverpool don’t pounce on someone who’s suddenly burst onto the scene.”

“They like a lot of stats behind the player so they can grade them on a large enough sample.

“David is only 21, but he has played in Ligue 1 for the entire past season, as well as the entire season before in the Belgian top division, and the entire season before that.

“That’s three full seasons, and he’s scored double figures in each of them – and this is league-only.”

“He has 13 goals last season for Lille, 18 the season before for Gent, and 12 the season before that for Lille.

“I should also mention that three of those goals were penalties.

“In three seasons with the team, he has 40 non-penalty goals and 15 assists to his credit.”

Rennes’ Jeremy Doku is another attacker who has been linked with Liverpool and is comparable to David.

The 19-year-old is a great threat from wide, but he doesn’t have the same output as David, having scored just twice in 30 Ligue 1 games last season for Rennes.

“That’s an attacker with a decent amount of output to his game, similar to another youngster I’ve seen associated with Liverpool, Jeremy Doku, who seems quite exciting,” Williams continued.

“However, when it comes to actually putting the ball in the net and genuinely delivering with, Doku is nowhere near as effective.”

