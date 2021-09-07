For Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, a transfer of Jude Bellingham may address a number of issues.

In the summer of 2021, Liverpool fans were disappointed, but Jude Bellingham might make their transfer dreams come true in the summer of 2022.

After limiting their activities in this transfer window, the Reds are being linked with a surprise bid for the highly-rated Dortmund midfielder next summer.

After earning a name for himself at Birmingham City, where he became the club’s youngest-ever player at the age of 16 years and 38 days, the 18-year-old signed the German team in the summer of 2020.

Last summer, a number of clubs, including the Reds, were interested in signing the teenager, but he chose to join Dortmund, a club with a track record of nurturing and developing hot prospects into great players.

Lucien Favre, the club’s then-manager, made no secret of his enthusiasm for the young star upon his arrival.

Favre stated, “First and foremost, I am interested in playing intelligence.”

“I don’t look at the date of birth with someone like Bellingham. He possesses the necessary technical abilities as well as a sense of spatial awareness. I appreciate how he guards the ball and how he handles it. Jude gives us a lot of tactical options and has a great presence. He can play in the number six or eight position, is a good passer, and attempts to get himself into a scoring position. Different systems are feasible with him.”

It was lavish praise for the now-international England player, but it wasn’t undeserved. Bellingham has played on the left side of midfield, the right side, in a deeper holding position, and in a more attacking role farther up the pitch for Dortmund.

And, thanks to his diverse skill set, he excels in all of them. He has excellent spatial awareness and the ability to locate and exploit any gaps in the lines. He is, nevertheless, at ease in packed situations, able to avoid pressure and dribble away from danger with relative ease.

Below is an example of all of the above, taken from England’s victory over Andorra. Bellingham gestures to the area where he wants the pass to be played.

Jorden Henderson, Liverpool's captain, opts for a long ball out wide, but Bellingham continues his run into the box, picking up a good portion of the pitch once more.