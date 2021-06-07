For Leicester’s adversaries, the highest ground is simply too excellent.

With victory in the Sharnford Conditions Stakes at Leicester, Highest Ground made the most of having his ambitions lowered.

Sir Michael Stoute’s horse appeared a promising potential when he won on his only run as a juvenile at the Midlands venue – a belief that gained more credence after he beat the high-class Waldkonig at Haydock 12 months ago.

On his second start, he was a closely beaten favourite in the rescheduled Dante Stakes, but he disappointed on his final start of 2020 in the Darley Stakes at Newmarket and finished a long way behind Waldkonig in the Gordon Richards at Sandown in April.

When confronted with