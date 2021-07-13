For its debut event in Milan, BRAVE CF 52 features a slew of world-class talent.

On August 1st, BRAVE Combat Federation will make its debut in the lovely city of Milan, Italy with BRAVE CF 52: Bad Blood.

Nine fights will be held during the event, with 18 boxers exhibiting their skills to the Italian peninsula.

Mohammad Fakhreddine, the BRAVE CF middleweight champion, will battle Mohamed Said Maalem for the vacant light heavyweight championship in the main event, hoping to become the promotion’s first-ever fighter to hold two global belts at the same time.

Fakhreddine was forced to withdraw from the fight at the last minute due to backstage medics considering him unsuitable to fight due to illness. The two were originally slated to meet at BRAVE CF 50 this past April, but Fakhreddine was forced to withdraw at the last minute due to illness.

Said Maalem was enraged by Fakhreddine’s last-minute withdrawal, going on a social media rant and labeling him “disrespectful”–making the confrontation even more personal.

Enrico Cortese, a native of Italy, will fight Russia’s grappling specialist Rustam Chsiev in the co-main event in front of his home fans.

Cortese joined BRAVE CF in 2019 and has gone undefeated since then, with his sights set on a title opportunity at Fakhreddine’s middleweight crown after defeating Chsiev.

A slew of international players will round out the rest of the lineup.

Declan Dalton will face Elias “Smile” Boudegzdame, who is returning to the promotion that catapulted his career to new heights.

Abdoul Abdouraguimov, the former BRAVE CF welterweight champion, will fight Nursulton Ruziboev, a 2021 Knockout of the Year candidate, in an explosive super welterweight bout.

Agshin Babaev of Azerbaijan will face Husein Kadimagomaev of Switzerland, who was born in Chechnya, while Olli Santalahati will face Kevin Ruart of Switzerland.

At BRAVE CF 52: Bad Blood, 2020 BRAVE CF Breakout Fighter of the Year Mochamed Machaev will face Gamzat Magomedov in his first bout of the year.

The company has high expectations for this card, as it continues to emphasize its ambition to grow the sport of mixed martial arts around the world while also offering outstanding athletes with an alternate option to showcase their new and improved self to a global audience.