For insulting a player, Marko Arnautovic has been suspended for Austria’s match against Holland.

Marko Arnautovic, an Austria striker, has been suspended for his country’s Euro 2020 match against Holland after being found guilty of insulting another player during the team’s opening win over North Macedonia.

After scoring in the 89th minute, teammate David Alaba had to restrain the former Stoke and West Ham striker, who currently plays for Shanghai Port in China.

Arnautovic, who is of Serbian descent, appeared to make comments at opposing players before turning to the crowd.

According to reports, his initial comments were directed towards Albanian-born defenders Egzon Bejtulai and Ezgjan Alioski.

Later, Arnautovic apologized for his outburst, but emphasized that he was not a racist.

On Tuesday, UEFA established an ethics and disciplinary investigator, and on Wednesday, the one-match penalty was confirmed.

The tournament’s appeals panel decided to “suspend Austrian Football Association player Marko Arnautovic for the next (1) UEFA representative team competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible, for insulting another player,” according to a statement from the organizers.

“There were some hot comments yesterday in the emotions of the game for which I would like to apologies – especially to my friends from North Macedonia and Albania,” Arnautovic posted on Instagram following the incident.

“I’d like to state unequivocally that I am not a racist. I have friends from nearly every country, and I am a strong supporter of diversity. That is something that everyone who knows me is aware of.”