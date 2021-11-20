For graduating University of Liverpool students, Divock Origi adds a classy touch.

Divock Origi, a Liverpool striker, offered a sincere message of congratulations to the University of Liverpool’s graduating classes of 2020 and 2021.

On Friday, the institution celebrated the first of two in-person graduation ceremonies, which were also aired live online.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, last year’s celebration had to be postponed.

Origi’s greeting to students who graduated on Friday was shared on the University of Liverpoo’s Twitter page, where it received nearly 30,000 views.

In a video greeting, Divock Origi said, “Hey everyone, it’s Divock Origi here.” “On behalf of myself and the LFC team, I’d like to congratulate you on your graduation. It’s a tremendous accomplishment.

“I wish you all the best in the future and hope you have a great time.”

After suffering a dead leg while representing Belgium on international duty in midweek, the Belgian is hoping to be fit enough to face Arsenal on Saturday evening.