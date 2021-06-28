For Go Bears Go, Loughnane has set his sights on Phoenix.

Following his spectacular victory at the Curragh on Saturday, Go Bears Go is ready to return to Ireland for the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes.

The Kodi Bear colt made his racing debut at Ascot in May and returned to the Berkshire track with plenty of confidence behind him at the Royal meeting a few weeks ago, finishing a head second to Perfect Power in the Norfolk Stakes.

Connections took a risk and paid the £10,000 additional fee, allowing him to run in the Group Two Railway Stakes just nine days later, a gamble that paid off handsomely as Dave Loughnane’s stable star easily defeated the Irish in their own backyard.

The Shropshire-based trainer stated, “We were certainly happy with the horse, especially after going so close at Royal Ascot.”

“We went into Royal Ascot believing we had a chance to win, and we left believing we had a chance to win. We were simply drawn on the wrong side on the day, which has no bearing on the winner.

“On Monday morning, the lad who rides him every day sat on him and remarked, ‘God, he feels as fantastic as he did before Ascot.’ On Tuesday morning, I sat on him and felt the same way.

“Max, Kia Joorabchian’s (owner) son, who is only 10 or 11 years old, was the one who suggested that he be supplemented for the Railway. Because it was so soon after Royal Ascot, it wasn’t on our radar, but when I sat on him Tuesday morning, we decided to give it a shot.

“Royal Ascot definitely did not deplete him — he has a strong constitution and a sharp intellect.

“We threw the dice and got lucky, so it was fantastic — a great day.”

I haven’t seen many yet that I’m terrified of.

The Phoenix Stakes on August 8 is next on the schedule, according to Loughnane, who said, “We’ve got six weeks till the Phoenix, and I suppose that’s where we’ll head.”

