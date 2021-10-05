For England Qualifiers, Abraham and Chilwell have been called up.

Tammy Abraham of Roma and Ben Chilwell of Chelsea were both named into England’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers on Monday.

After missing out on Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad on Thursday, Abraham will return to the England scene for the first time in November 2020.

Since leaving Chelsea for Roma in a?34 million ($46 million) trade in August, the 24-year-old has been in fine form.

For Jose Mourinho’s Serie A squad, he has four goals in ten games in all competitions.

Following the injury to Chelsea right-back Reece James, Chilwell has been added to the team.

Due to an ankle injury, James was forced to leave Chelsea’s recent loss to Manchester City.

He was unavailable for Wednesday’s Champions League loss to Juventus in Turin and Saturday’s victory against Southampton.

As they get closer to qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Qatar, England plays in Andorra on Saturday and hosts Hungary at Wembley on Tuesday.

“Ben Chilwell and Tammy Abraham have been named to England’s squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers,” according to a statement from the Football Association.

“With the exception of Reece James, who has been ruled out due to injury, all players will report to St George’s Park on Tuesday.”