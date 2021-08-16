For Cameroon’s battered economy, the Cup of Nations is a ray of hope.

According to businesses and dealers, the Africa Cup of Nations in January and February is a “beacon of optimism” for a Cameroonian economy ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak and two conflicts.

The fact that only a few traders inhabit the previously busy aisles of a handcraft market in coastal city Douala, the country’s economic heartland, is a symptom of dismal times.

“First, there was the Boko Haram insurgency in the far north, and then there was the separatist fight in the English-speaking zone. The Douala craft market’s president, Mouhamadou Isolha, adds, “Covid-19 has finished us.”

“We had a tumultuous few months. There were no more visitors. “We’re going through something unprecedented,” he continues.

“With the influx of tourists and spectators, the CAN (Cup of Nations) can change a lot of things.”

The 24-nation biannual tournament is keenly anticipated in Yaounde and Douala, the two major towns.

Cameroonians hope for a recovery in their economy as well as success for their national team, the Indomitable Lions, who have won the African championship five times, most recently in 2017.

The economy is the most diversified in the area, accounting for more than 40% of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community’s GDP.

However, a third of the population lives on less than two euros a day, and the poverty rate is nearly 40%.

Public and private investment and consumption have decreased as a result of Covid-19. The worst-affected sectors, according to the World Bank, are hotels, restaurants, and transportation.

“For us, the CAN is the light at the end of the tunnel,” Francoise Puene, chief executive of a Yaounde hotel, told AFP.

“We have put 12 billion francs ($21 million/18 million euros) into the future,” she explains as the four-star hotel continues to expand.

“A little more than ten years ago, travelers came back regularly,” recalls Alain Pokam, head of Cameroon Tours.

“Because of Boko Haram and the Anglophone situation, they now believe that anything might happen at any time. I am hoping that the CAN would entice tourists to return to Cameroon.”

However, according to economist Dieudonne Essomba, the CAN “cannot have a major macroeconomic influence.”

He told AFP that while stadiums are prestige investments, they have no structural influence on people’s lives. “Water, a job, and access to healthcare are all necessities for the average Cameroonian.”

President Paul Biya’s government, according to Jean-Michel Nintcheu of the opposition Social Democratic Front, has created “a vicious debt” by deciding to host the Cup of Nations.

