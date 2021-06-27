For Ashleigh Barty, playing on Centre Court at Wimbledon was “very wonderful.”

Ashleigh Barty considers it an honor to take Simona Halep’s place on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

That honor is usually reserved for the defending women’s champion, but Halep was forced to withdraw on Friday due to an ongoing calf ailment, thus Barty was given the honor.

“It’s extremely special,” she remarked. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a select few. Of course, I wish Sim had been present to witness it. As the defending women’s champion, she has earned the privilege to open Centre Court on Tuesday.

“I am ecstatic and humbled to be given this opportunity and privilege. I’m hoping to be able to play on Evonne’s 50th anniversary, which is a very special occasion for Australian tennis.”

Evonne Goolagong, Barty’s instructor, won the first of her two Wimbledon titles at the age of 19 in 1971.

“It’s a pretty special occasion for a lot of Australians, but for indigenous Australians in particular, I believe this is a really meaningful one,” Barty added, donning an outfit based on the renowned garment Goolagong wore 50 years ago.

“It’s incredible for me to be able to wear an ensemble inspired by Evonne’s classic scallop dress. I wanted to make sure she was okay with it before proceeding. I dialed her number and inquired. She was quite ecstatic.

“Knowing that her favorite outfit, maybe her most iconic clothing, is something that influenced me and our generation of indigenous youth made me feel a lot better. I hope that my version will be able to accomplish the same for the next generation of indigenous youth.”

Barty will play her first match in in four weeks, having been forced to quit due to a hip injury during her second-round encounter at the French Open.

The Australian is positive about her fitness, saying: “Straight after Paris, obviously there was some time where we needed to digest what was going on. We required a complete diagnosis.

“We were able to accomplish it. (This is a brief piece.)