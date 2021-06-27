For Ascot winner Perotto, Tregoning is seeking a date in the Bunbury Cup.

After winning the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot, Marcus Tregoning’s Perotto has been penciled in for the Bunbury Cup.

On his maiden effort at a mile, Perotto won the highly competitive handicap by half a length under Oisin Murphy at last week’s Royal meeting.

Further ambitions for the three-year-old remain on the horizon at that trip, but he will first focus on the seven-furlong Bunbury Cup at Newmarket’s July meeting.

Perotto is the joint ante-post favorite for the event, but he’ll have to beat out a few others to make the final lineup.

“Perotto needs a few to come out to get into the Bunbury Cup – but he’s taken his race incredibly well, and that’s the race he’ll most likely aim for next,” Tregoning said.

“He’ll be off a low weight as long as he gets in.” I believe he is the race’s ante-post favorite, and he should be on that form.

“We’ll see whether we get in, but he’s in great shape.”

“We’re quite pleased with him. He’s a tough little horse; he’s not very large, but he’s got a tremendous heart.”

Perotto may potentially proceed to the Unibet Golden Mile at the Qatar Goodwood Festival after the Bunbury Cup, an event in which he will again be given a favorable weight against older horses.

“There isn’t really an appropriate race over a mile right now – so (the Bunbury Cup) would be a stepping stone to Goodwood, where we’ll go after,” Tregoning explained.

“I believe the Golden Mile, which used to be the Totesport Mile, would be a possibility – he’d be off a lower weight since he’ll be against older horses.

“A race will be held for him at the main meeting.”

The 2020 Mill Reef Stakes winner Alkumait has not been seen since placing eighth behind Chindit in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury in April, according to the Hampshire trainer.

The Shadwell Estate colt was injured in the knee but has since recovered. (This is a brief piece.)