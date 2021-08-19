For a bronze medal finish in 1992, a Filipino Olympian was presented with a roast chicken business.

Coaches will play a key role in the Philippines’ performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In the just finished Summer Olympics, Roel Velasco was one of the trainers for the Philippine national boxing team, which won four medals in all, including the country’s first-ever gold medal in weightlifting.

Velasco was a medallist at the 1992 Summer Olympics, but was forced to settle for third place after being stopped in the semifinals by eventual gold medalist Rogelio Marcelo of Cuba due to a cut.

Velasco was naturally hurt by the loss, and it has stayed with him ever since.

“Every now and again, you simply have to wonder.” If I had won, I would have been the one to take the top spot on the podium. Regardless, I’m satisfied with what I got,” Velasco added, translating from the local dialect.

A Filipino roasted chicken company titled “Chooks-to-Go” gave him his own store in acknowledgment of his efforts and past accomplishments, comparable to his younger brother Mansueto–also known as “Onyok.”

Ronald Mascarias, the company president, opted to commemorate his older brother Roel for his service to the country as a “faithful soldier.”

.

“What struck me about Roel is that he is a staunchly patriotic soldier. “Even if his feat in Barcelona was 29 years ago, his legacy lives on in our boxers today,” Mascarias added. .

“He and his brother Boy have been identifying, grooming, and developing our boxers for many years. Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam won silver in Tokyo with their support, while Eumir Marcial took bronze in a loaded middleweight division.”

After brother “Onyok” and 1988 Olympic bronze medalist Leopoldo Serantes, Velasco is the third ex-Olympian from the Philippines to receive financial assistance from the local roasted chicken business.