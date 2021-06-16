For a £40 million signing, Liverpool may take use of Jurgen Klopp’s past and Red Bull’s ties.

The connection between Liverpool and the Red Bull group are well-known, but they might grow much stronger this summer.

Sadio Mane came through the Red Bull youth system, Takumi Minamino and Naby Keita have both played for Red Bull teams, and Ibrahima Konate has recently joined from RB Leipzig.

Those ties, however, are only the beginning of a cooperation that goes far beyond transfer activity.

Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre masterplan was heavily influenced by Red Bull Salzburg’s academy complex in Liefering, to the extent where, after senior Reds staff members visited Austria, it became a reference point for the design and feel of the new development in Kirkby.

Ralf Rangnick, who is no longer with Red Bull but has been a key presence in recent years, was a significant impact on Jurgen Klopp as he developed his coaching style as a young manager.

Simply put, Liverpool has a lot of respect for what the Red Bull organization does.

Those ties could deepen even further now that Borussia Monchengladbach player Florian Neuhaus is a target.

Liverpool have scouted Neuhaus, and if they decide to sign a midfielder this summer, the 24-year-old German is likely to be among their possibilities.

Marco Rose, the new manager of Borussia Dortmund, previously managed Red Bull Salzburg and spent two seasons at Gladbach. Rose has had a significant impact on Neuhaus’ career.

Rose is one of a handful of managers who have modeled their management style after Jurgen Klopp, whom he played for while Liverpool’s manager was in charge of Mainz for six years.

When Rose took over as Gladbach manager in 2019, he commented, “I spent a lot of years with Kloppo and it was a terrific period.”

“All of us were shaped by him. We took up a few things from him in terms of football, but it was his demeanor towards people that was most influential.

“There are certain similarities, but I’ve developed my own style.”

“Rose. The summary comes to a close.