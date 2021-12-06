For a £30 million striker, Liverpool might return to Michael Edwards’ transfer shortlist.

When Diogo Jota joined Liverpool in the summer of 2020, the club had a shortlist of other possibilities to consider as a means of improving their assault.

Jonathan David of Gent was one of the names on that list, but he ended up signing for Lille OSC instead for a rumoured £25 million transfer fee.

Both players have since proven why Liverpool is interested in them. Jota has flourished at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp, and he’s currently on a good run of form, having scored four goals in his previous three games.

David has also thrived at his new club, having spent his time in France as part of a front two. In 3,923 minutes on the pitch, he’s scored 22 non-penalty goals in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, averaging one goal per two games.

His performances for Lille are similar to those he had as a teenager in Belgium, when he first made a name for himself as an 18-year-old, scoring 30 non-penalty goals and adding 13 assists in all competitions during his two-year stint at Gent.

Despite the fact that David is only 21, he has a lot of experience. In fact, since first emerging as a potential in Belgium, he’s only had one injury.

With Liverpool looking to bolster their attack in the next months, ties with David have reappeared, and given his upward trajectory, the risks of signing him are lower this time around.

The two-footed Canadian international is quick, strong, and quick. Thirteen of his 23 domestic goals for Lille have been scored with his right foot, nine with his left, and one with his head.

He has three years left on his contract, putting his team in a strong negotiation position, although Lille’s asking price is said to be £30 million, which the Reds could consider reasonable.

At the present, David is being connected with a number of clubs, including Arsenal and Inter Milan. He’s fast becoming one of Europe’s most sought-after strikers, and he could end up at Anfield in the near future.