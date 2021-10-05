Football News: After joining Watford, Leicester City’s’miracle manager’ hopes to repeat his success.

Claudio Ranieri, an Italian manager, is set to return to the English Premier League as the new manager of Watford.

Watford fans have been given a new lease on life with Ranieri at the helm, with the club officially announcing his appointment via social media.

By the end of the 2015-16 season, the 69-year-old manager had led Leicester City to the top of the English Premier League table.

Ranieri guided his team to what has since been considered the biggest sporting upset in history, relying on players like Jamie Vardy and current Chelsea star N’golo Kante.

Leicester City won the Premier League for the first time, finishing three points ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal. They are one of seven clubs to win the title since the 1992-93 season.

Vardy led the way for Ranieri’s Leicester City, scoring 24 goals in 36 games, the most he’s ever had in a single Premier League season, drawing international attention to the upcoming miracle run.

Ranieri now seeks to do the same with Watford, a team that has lost its way.

After finishing second in the English Football League (EFL) Championship, Watford was promoted back to the Premier League.

They leaned on a tenacious defense that only let up 16 goals, giving the offense some breathing room to work its magic.

Ismaila Sarr, 23, has been by far the finest attacking player for Watford during their brief stay in the EFL Championship, scoring 14 of the team’s 40 goals, four more than any other Watford player.

Sarr was also responsible for putting an end to Liverpool’s “invincible” season, scoring two goals in a 3-0 loss to Watford, which marked Liverpool’s first loss in 44 Premier League games.

The majority of Sarr’s game is made up of flashes of brilliance, which will be a key component for Ranieri to work with.

After a 2-1-4 (win-draw-loss) record, Watford is now in 15th place with seven points.

On October 16, Ranieri will make his managerial debut with Watford when they face Liverpool.