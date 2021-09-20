Football Fans Love It When Lamar Jackson Flips Out As Ravens Beat Chiefs.

A panel of Olympic judges was the only thing missing from Lamar Jackson’s game-winning touchdown on Sunday night. Jackson didn’t have to flip himself into the end zone, but he did it anyway, unharmed.

Jackson’s landing was not flawless, but it was close enough for Baltimore Ravens fans.

In a tremendously interesting game between two previous MVP quarterbacksâ€”Jackson and Patrick Mahomesâ€”his acrobatics propelled the Ravens to a 36-35 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens improve to 1-1 on the season, while the Chiefs fall to 1-1 for the first time this season. With 15 games remaining for all teams in the league, this game isn’t particularly important right now, but it might be crucial in January if a tiebreaker is required.

With 3:17 remaining in the game, the Chiefs lead 35-30, and the Ravens held the ball with third-and-goal to go, setting the situation for Jackson’s highlight-reel performance. The entire Chiefs defense was fooled by Jackson’s fake handoff to Ty’Son Williams. Jackson snatched the ball and jogged a few feet to his right, untouched, before flipping into the Ravens end zone, throwing the M&T Bank Stadium crowd into a frenzy.

A scene from the play is shown below.

Jackson took a leap from the 2-yard line, softly placed his hand on the goal line while in the air, and landed in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

Jackson had 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns to lead all players, but he struggled in the passing game, completing 18-of-26 passes for 239 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. His other rushing touchdown came from 2 yards out in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 35-30. The Ravens scored the game’s only two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but both times they failed to convert on the two-point conversion.

Just 50 seconds into the game, Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu intercepted a Jackson throw and returned it 34 yards for the game’s first touchdown.

For the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished 24-of-31 for 343 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

Before Sunday night's game, Jackson was 0-3 versus the Chiefs in his career.