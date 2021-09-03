Following Virgil van Dijk and Erling Haaland’s Instagram posts, Liverpool fans have said the same thing.

After the Netherlands’ 2-0 win over Norway on Wednesday night, Liverpool fans have given Virgil van Dijk a new moniker.

The pair gained one other’s respect in a contest that was ultimately touted as the Reds centre-back vs Erling Haaland.

Before the game, the Borussia Dortmund striker called Van Dijk “the best defender” he had ever faced, and the two duked it out on the pitch, with the Dutchman dislocating his finger.

Following a 1-1 draw, the pair embraced each other after the final whistle, with both players posting the same photograph on their Instagram accounts. As a result, Liverpool fans began to refer to their defender as “agent” Van Dijk, with supporters wanting to recruit the 21-year-old next summer.

For a long time, Haaland has been linked with a move to Anfield, despite the fact that he has developed into one of the world’s most outstanding attackers.

On Wednesday night, when facing Van Dijk, the Norwegian scored after Inter Milan’s Stefan de Vrij left him unmarked on the edge of the box.

Since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020, he has 63 goals in 64 outings for the German club in all competitions.