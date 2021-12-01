Following the’revenge’ assertion, all pundits agree on the Everton vs Liverpool result.

Liverpool and Everton are on opposite ends of the Merseyside Derby on Wednesday night.

Rafa Benitez’s Blues have won only two of their past seven games at Goodison Park, with their most recent victory coming against Norwich City in September.

Meanwhile, Liverpool has only lost one of their previous 29 games in all competitions as they compete for the Premier League title with Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Reds, on the other hand, will be looking to get back on track against Everton after losing at Anfield for the first time since 1999 last season, with their last league victory coming in December 2019.

Here’s a look at how the experts predict the game will go.

“The Merseyside Derby is back, with Liverpool looking to avenge Everton’s victory at Anfield earlier this season,” Owen told BetVictor.

“That was in the midst of a poor period for the Reds, and now that Van Dijk is well and Trent Alexander-Arnold is back to his best, this should be a lot tougher for the visitors.”

“The Reds can’t seem to stop scoring right now, and if Messrs. Salah and Mane are in the mood, I think they’ll win again.”

Everton Liverpool 1-2 “I honestly believe there is only one winner here.” “If you’re a supporter of Everton, you’re undoubtedly praying this game doesn’t get out of hand,” Merson wrote in his Sportskeeda blog.

“Everton can only play this game in one way: they’ll put 11 men behind the ball and play on the counter.

“At the moment, I don’t believe Everton have enough to hurt Liverpool.” They’ve had a lot of injury problems in the Premier League this season, so they’ll have to fight hard to win here.

“There is a huge gap between the two Merseyside clubs.”

Liverpool 0-3 Everton

“This was the game when Virgil van Dijk was hurt last season, so if there’s any way to spice up a regular derby, Wednesday night will be it,” the ex-Red told BBC Sport.

“Everton hasn’t won since late September, when I was watching them play against.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”