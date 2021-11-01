Following the’main man’ assertion, Ivan Toney admits to being a Liverpool transfer target.

Ivan Toney has stated that he will join Liverpool as a bit-part player and work his way up to become ‘the main man.’

Toney, 24, was given a scenario in which he said that he would accept a bench spot at the Reds but eventually fight his way into the starting XI.

When Liverpool traveled to London to face Brentford at the end of September, the 24-year-old showed his abilities by giving Virgil van Dijk a task to complete.

Total Media interviewed the striker on YouTube, asking whether he would like to be a bit-part player for Liverpool or be the main man for Leeds. “I’m a Liverpool fan,” Toney responded.

“Who knows if they come knocking?” “I don’t know.” “I’d have to go to Liverpool and make myself the main man,” Toney stated when asked whether he would prefer to join Liverpool as a bit-part player or be the main man at Leeds. Toney may have been eager to impress Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who has been rumored to be looking to add to his attacking ranks in the next transfer windows.