Following the Windsor Falls, Rawlinson and Buckell were brought to the hospital.

Two horses fell in the Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap at Windsor, and jockeys Alistair Rawlinson and George Buckell were both rushed to hospital.

After Rawlinson, who was riding Michael Attwater’s Diligent Lady, and George Buckell, who was partnering Centurion Song for Brian Meehan, were both treated on the course, racing was delayed by 45 minutes.

When Diligent Lady fell and knocked Centurion Song down, the incident occurred as the field approached the two-furlong pole.

Both jockeys were “awake and talking” following their falls, according to Clerk of the Course Sophie Candy.

“They’re both being taken to the hospital for additional evaluation,” she said.

“They were both awake and speaking.”

Rawlinson was treated at the track for the longest time before being transported.

“He will be brought to the hospital to have his injuries looked at – but he was conscious and talking,” Candy added.

“An ambulance is transporting him.”

The 2-1 favorite A Sure Welcome, ridden by Ryan Tate, won the five-furlong main event on the evening card.