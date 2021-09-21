Following the transfer of Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino delivered a message to Liverpool.

According to Tony Cascarino of talkSPORT, Roberto Firmino might be the first of Liverpool’s front three to go.

Over the next year, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino will all turn 30, and Jurgen Klopp will almost certainly need to replace them.

Firmino is expected to be the first player to leave, according to the former Chelsea striker, who believes Diogo Jota’s arrival last summer may have “upset the dynamic.”

Cascarino told talkSPORT, “All three of them, Firmino Salah and Mane, have performed at a high level over a number of seasons.”

“It was a question of who would have the knock-on season.

“I think Firmino didn’t have the season we all expected him to have – Salah was the best of the three last season.

“Perhaps Jota’s arrival in the club threw the three of them off in some strange way because Jurgen used to play him. He walked in and immediately got to work.

“Certainly one will depart; the question is, who will be the first? Firmino appears to be the case for now.”

Firmino is now out with a hamstring injury suffered in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea prior to the international break.

The Brazilian has been ruled out of the Reds’ last three matches, which have seen them lose to Leeds United, AC Milan, and Crystal Palace.

The 29-year-Carabao old’s Cup match against Norwich City on Tuesday night comes too soon for him, according to assistant manager Pep Ljinders: “Then we have Bobby [Firmino], who will perform parts of team training but is also not ready.”

“However, he is making good progress.”