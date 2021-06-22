Following the restoration of the Royals, O’Brien finds love.

Love has resurfaced in good form following her successful comeback to action in last week’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

The winner of the 1000 Guineas, Oaks, and Yorkshire Oaks last year had been off the track for 300 days, but she demonstrated she had not lost any of her ability.

Love set herself up for what Aidan O’Brien hopes will be another successful campaign by defeating James Fanshawe’s multiple Group One heroine Audarya and stablemate Armory at Royal Ascot.

“Love is a wonderful thing. We’re pleased with her,” O’Brien remarked.

“Obviously, she hasn’t done much since Wednesday, and she’s only recently resumed cantering, but we’re quite pleased with her.

“We were ecstatic to be able to achieve it after such a long time. We were overjoyed because she hadn’t ran since the Yorkshire Oaks.

It’s nice to see her back in action, and now we can focus on all of those races.

“Anything more than ten furlongs or a mile and a half is her. She’s now in the mix for all of those races, as well as anything else that takes place over that distance.

At the moment, Love is entered in the Coral-Eclipse, the Falmouth Stakes over a mile, the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, the Irish Champion Stakes, and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

O’Brien has a three-year-old in St Mark’s Basilica who has already won the French 2000 Guineas and Derby, in addition to winning the Dewhurst last season.

“St Mark’s is in the running for the Eclipse, and something along those lines will be his plan,” O’Brien added.

“I’d imagine the Eclipse, Juddmonte, and Irish Champion are all races we’ll be looking at for him.

“I assume we’ll maintain him at 10 furlongs for the time being, but he might slip back.” That’s the kind of strategy we’re considering right now.”