Following the replacement of ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Malika Andrews was praised for her performance in the NBA Finals.

On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks ended a 50-year wait for an NBA championship, but there was another big winner in the NBA Finals who didn’t wear a Bucks jersey: ESPN’s sideline reporter Malika Andrews.

After the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Milwaukee to capture their first NBA title since 1971, Giannis Antetokounmpo was voted NBA Finals MVP with 50 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks in Game 6.

Andrews, on the other hand, was the star off the court. According to The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch, the 26-year-old became the youngest sports announcer to emcee the NBA Finals Trophy ceremony and was praised by colleagues.

“Very impressive to watch a 26-year-old @malika andrews interview the world-champion Milwaukee Bucks on national television and handle it as smoothly and professionally as she has,” Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted.

It’s astonishing to see a 26-year-old @malika andrews handle a national television interview with the world-champion Milwaukee Bucks as smoothly and professionally as she has.

July 21, 2021 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter)

Andrews’ sister, Kendra Andrews, an NBC Sports Bay Area reporter who covers the Golden State Warriors, stated her sister was a source of inspiration for Black women in journalism.

“Having someone like @malika andrews as a role model is special as a black woman, particularly one in sports journalism,” she remarked on Twitter.

“The fact that she’s also my sister makes me feel even more fortunate. As she always does, she nailed it tonight.”

Having someone like @malika andrews as a role model is special for a black woman, especially one who works in sports journalism. The fact that she’s also my sister only adds to my sense of gratitude. She was wonderful tonight, as she always is.

July 21, 2021 — Kendra Andrews (@kendra andrews)

Andrews, who is 26, is the same age as Antetokounmpo, the NBA Finals MVP. Warriors reporter Kerith Burke of NBC Bay Area and ESPN’s 30 for 30 producer Julia Henderson joked that Andrews deserved a trophy.

Malika Andrews and Giannis Antetokounmpo…

Both MVPs at the age of 26.

July 21, 2021 — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke)

also. This is a condensed version of the information.