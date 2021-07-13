Following the racial abuse directed at England soccer players following their loss at Euro 2020, LeBron James has come out in support of the players.

LeBron James has expressed his support for England players who were racially abused after missing penalty kicks in Sunday’s shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

After drew 1-1 after extra time, England’s first appearance in a major tournament final in 55 years ended in heartache as the Three Lions lost 3-2 on penalties.

In the shootout, Marcus Rashford struck the post, while Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka had their penalties saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy.

Racist abuse was directed towards the trio on Twitter and Instagram shortly after the game ended. Rashford’s image was damaged on a mural in the Manchester district of Withington.

Sancho and Saka were both born in London to parents from Trinidad and Tobago and Nigeria, respectively. Rashford was born in Manchester and is of Caribbean descent, while Sancho and Saka were both born in Manchester and are of Caribbean origin.

James shared a photo from Uninterrupted, the startup he co-founded with Maverick Carter, with Sancho, Rashford, and Saka on the pitch with teammate Raheem Sterling before a game in his Instagram story.

Sterling, who was born in Jamaica to Jamaican parents before emigrating to England, has faced racial abuse in the past.

Crowns have been put on each player’s head in the image.

