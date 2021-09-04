Following the Liverpool transfer rumors, Arsene Wenger makes an Erling Haaland prediction.

Arsene Wenger has urged Erling Haaland to move to England, despite Liverpool’s rumoured interest.

The striker for Borussia Dortmund has become one of Europe’s most sought-after players, and he will continue to be in high demand in the future.

Haaland joined Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January of last year and has 63 goals in 64 games.

His performances have prompted almost all of Europe’s major teams to express interest in signing the Norway international.

Former Arsenal manager Wenger, who is now FIFA’s president of global football development, has explained why Haaland may transfer to Liverpool.

Wenger believes Haaland will eventually go to England, and explains why the “strength of the Premier League” makes this possible.

“I believe that [a move to England]will happen,” Wenger is reported as saying in Bild, according to Metro.

“The Premier League’s economic clout is excessive.

“English football is dominant because it is the most financially lucrative. The top players always choose the most profitable path.

“After Mbappe, Haaland is likely to be the next high-profile goalscorer. He’s a natural born performer.

“His will to score goals, as well as his skill to fight in a duel, set him apart.

“He’s there and wants to win; there’s something special about him as a striker.”