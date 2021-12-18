Following the latest COVID postponement, the Premier League has been urged to take Tottenham v Liverpool into consideration.

Ramon Vega has urged the Premier League not to postpone Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Liverpool on Sunday.

Due of Covid outbreaks, six of the ten top-flight matches scheduled for this weekend have already been canceled.

Tottenham’s last three Premier League and Europa Conference League matches against Rennes have all been postponed due to the same reason.

Despite three players were kept out of Liverpool’s triumph over Newcastle United at Anfield on Thursday night after returning suspected positive tests, the Reds have won all of their games so far.

The Premier League confirmed on Saturday that the Reds’ encounter against Antonio Conte’s Spurs is one of four scheduled for this weekend.

Aston Villa’s match against Burnley was called off barely two hours before kick-off after more positive cases were discovered in the Villa camp.

Vega has now urged on the Premier League to take into account travelling supporters and not postpone the match so late if the situation in both or either camp changes before the match’s 4.30pm kick-off on Sunday.

“Please don’t cancel tomorrow’s game at the last minute again,” the ex-Spurs player tweeted.

“It’s not fair to all of the fans who are traveling or who are going to travel tomorrow. @SpursOfficial @LFC @PremierLeague @PremierLeague @PremierLeague @PremierLeague @PremierLeague @Premier Thankyou.” Burnley’s home game against Watford was postponed at the last minute on Wednesday night due to an increase of Covid cases among the visiting squad.

The announcement came at 5:00 p.m., only two and a half hours before the game was set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Liverpool fans will travel to London tomorrow for a match against Tottenham Hotspur, which will begin at 4:30pm GMT.