Following the investigation, Ollie Robinson has made no promises concerning England’s future.

After being indefinitely suspended from international cricket pending the conclusion of a disciplinary investigation, Ollie Robinson received no assurances about his England future from head coach Chris Silverwood.

Robinson, now 27, apologized for racist and sexist tweets he made in his late teens in 2012 and 2013, which were discovered and uploaded online on the day he made his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord’s.

Robinson’s suspension by the England and Wales Cricket Board has been criticized by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, who called the decision “over the top” and requested the government to reconsider.