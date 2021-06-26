Following the injury to Alun Wyn Jones, Conor Murray has been chosen the new Lions captain.

Conor Murray was a surprising pick to take over as British and Irish Lions captain for the upcoming tour to South Africa, replacing Alun Wyn Jones.

Jones was ruled out of the tour after dislocating his shoulder in the Lions’ 28-10 win over Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Murray is a surprise selection by head coach Warren Gatland, but he has already been on two Lions trips and has 89 caps for his country.

The 32-year-old Ireland scrum-half started the Test series against Japan and is expected to create a half-back tandem with Dan Biggar.

Because of a shoulder issue, Justin Tipuric will not be able to travel to South Africa with the Lions.

Two more forwards have been brought in as replacements for two Wales attackers who have been ruled out, with Adam Beard and Josh Navidi scheduled to join the team on Sunday night.

In recent years, Beard and Navidi have been frequent starters in the Welsh pack, notably in this year’s Six Nations.

Murray has defeated more well-known Lions skipper candidates like Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell to the position.

“All of us are heartbroken for Alun Wyn and Justin. These injuries seem especially harsh given that we leave to South Africa tomorrow, but they’re regrettably part of the game,” Gatland said.

“Alun Wyn will clearly be missed both on and off the field, but Conor will step in admirably.

“Conor is a fantastic rugby player who is highly regarded by both the players and the coaches.

I’m confident he’ll lead the team to victory.

“As a three-time Lions tourist, he understands what would be expected of him as captain, and I am confident he will lead the side to success. He’ll also have the backing of a seasoned leadership team.

“Adam and Josh will join the touring party before we leave for South Africa tomorrow evening,” said the group.

Jones was injured during a ruck clear-out by James and left the game barely eight minutes in. (This is a brief piece.)