Following the incident, a spokeswoman for Wembley issues a statement ahead of England’s match versus Italy.

Several clashes have broken out outside Wembley ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, with a few hundred fans seen pushing security barricades to gain admission to the stadium roughly two hours before kickoff.

A handful of supporters are believed to have been hurt as a result of the missiles.

One fan was seen needing medical assistance outside a stadium entrance after being struck in the head by a beer can that was hurled, while images released on social media showed fans rushing at least two separate exits.

However, a Wembley spokeswoman verified that they did not pass through the turnstiles.

“With the assistance of police, we are dealing with an issue that occurred in the stadium’s outside security perimeter area,” a spokesperson stated.

“Safety procedures were swiftly engaged in the appropriate areas, and no security breaches occurred as a result of people entering the stadium without tickets.”

Several members of the national media who were present tonight tweeted their own accounts of the events.

The Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan said: “Scenes outside Wembley can only be described as carnage, and not in a good way. The first line of defense has been plainly penetrated.

“Dozens of people gathered at turnstiles, asking operators money to let them through and attempting to push in behind ticket holders. There were no police officers in sight.”

Sam Wallace of the Telegraph, in a video, said: “At Wembley Stadium, there is a tense feeling. A group of supporters appeared to have broken through the security cordon near the main entrance to Club Wembley a few minutes ago.

“Currently, stewards are chasing people around. They might not make it all the way to the champagne and canapés.

“Another fan has just jumped down a 20-foot-high wall in an attempt to get access to the inner cordon near the media entrance. He’s explaining to the stewards who are leading him away that his ticket was taken.

“It’s packed towards the end of Wembley Way, close to the stadium. Underfoot, there are bottles and cans, and the scent of smoke is heavy. Beer-fueled and raucous. Stewards are tightening security and removing additional metal barriers.”

