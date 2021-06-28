Following the draw with Portugal, Didier Deschamps promised more from France.

Before the knockout stage, France manager Didier Deschamps cautioned his Euro 2020 opponents that the world champions have lots more to offer.

Les Bleus finished first in Group F with five points after a 2-2 draw with Portugal, and will face Switzerland in the round of 16 on Monday.

A brace of Cristiano Ronaldo penalties were wiped out by Karim Benzema’s double, but France were far from their best, with Kylian Mbappe yet to score and Everton defender Lucas Digne set to follow Ousmane Dembele in being ruled out for the rest of the tournament due to injury.

“In terms of points, we are first,” Deschamps remarked. Other teams may have made a stronger impact than the French team, but a new competition has begun.

“The first match against Germany was crucial for us, and winning this one point against Hungary allowed us to qualify even before this match, but as I told the players, we don’t want to make any calculations because we don’t want to take any chances.

“We’ve seen how quickly things can shift in this bunch.

Of course, we didn’t accomplish everything perfectly all of the time, and there are areas where we can improve.”

Benzema getting his first international goals since 2015 was a boost for France after the Real Madrid attacker was called up unexpectedly before the European Championships began, and he was glad to silence the critics.

“I knew the naysayers would come out as soon as I was in the national squad – it is part of the game, but I never give up,” he continued.

“I want to score as soon as I get onto the pitch, and today I was able to accomplish it. However, I am putting in a lot of training time. That was always the case, even when I was a small child.

“Today, everyone was looking forward to this goal, and that provided some more drive for me. Naturally, there is a different level of pressure than when you play for your club. (This is a brief piece.)