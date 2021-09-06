Following the Covid controversy, the Brazil-Argentina match has been canceled.

On Sunday, shortly after kick-off, Brazil’s World Cup qualifying match versus Argentina was sensationally called off due to a disagreement concerning Covid-19 regulations.

The match between the two South American football heavyweights was delayed amid dramatic scenes at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena when Brazilian health officials stormed onto the pitch, causing a confrontation involving team officials and players from both sides.

The surprise intervention came only hours after Brazilian health officials recommended that four England-based players in Argentina’s squad be placed in “immediate quarantine” for violating Covid-19 regulations.

Premier League players Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa), and Cristian Romero (Tottenham) gave “fake information” upon their arrival to Brazil, according to Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA).

The inclusion of Romero, Lo Celso, and Martinez in Argentina’s starting lineup for the encounter on Sunday prompted the bizarre intervention of ANVISA authorities.

The four footballers were accused of failing to declare that they had visited the United Kingdom in the 14 days leading up to their arrival in Brazil, where Covid-19 has claimed the lives of over 580,000 people.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi and his teammates stormed off the field as the game’s outcome remained unclear.

Messi afterwards slammed the Brazilian officials’ intervention.

He stated on Argentina’s TyC network, “We’ve been here for three days, why are you doing this now?”

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was equally enraged, telling the press that “we were never told they couldn’t play the game.”

Argentina was scheduled to fly back to Buenos Aires on a charter flight later Sunday.

Claudio Tapia, head of the Argentina Football Association, stated the federation had followed FIFA rules for the event, denying that players had fabricated entrance records.

Tapia stated, “It is impossible to speak about any lie.”

Brazilian officials, on the other hand, were unapologetic about the game’s suspension.

On Brazilian television, ANVISA director Antonio Barra Torres said, “We got to this situation because everything that ANVISA directed from the beginning was not fulfilled.”

The four athletes “weren’t told to stay isolated while awaiting deportation,” according to the report. In a succession of breaches, they went to the stadium and entered the field,” the officer continued.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus variations, a government order dated June 23 prevents any foreign individual from the United Kingdom, India, or South Africa from entering Brazilian territory.

