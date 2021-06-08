Following the Coronation setback, the Al Aasy team will take a breather.

Following his narrow defeat in the Coronation Cup at Epsom on Friday, Al Aasy’s connections have yet to finalize arrangements for his next race.

After dominating his competition in consecutive Group Three races at Newbury this spring, the William Haggas-trained four-year-old was a hot favorite to successfully progress to Group One level.

The Ocean After coming from behind to lead in the final furlong, the Stars colt appeared certain to win, but was defeated a neck by the resurgent Pyledriver, with the duo drawing clear of dual Group One winner Japan in third.

“It was unfortunate not to keep the lead after going a neck up,” said Angus Gold, racing manager for Al Aasy’s owners Shadwell Estate Company Ltd. He raced a good race in any case, and they were seven lengths ahead.

“If you took the winner out, he would have won on the bridle and everyone would be praising him.

“We’ll regroup and see how he handles it before making a decision.”

Al Aasy will be considered for the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot next week, as well as the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at the end of July.

Gold also increased the chances of Al Aasy returning to the trip before the end of the year.

“The one thing I would say in the horse’s defense is that they’ve always indicated to me that he works with a lot of speed,” he continued. He was caught out the other day. I’m not sure whether he didn’t quite make it home.

“There’s a chance he’ll go back to a mile and a quarter at some point. I believe we should run him over a mile and a half on a more traditional track, presumably on less difficult conditions, to evaluate where we stand.

"I'd guess it'd be too soon (Hardwicke Stakes), but I haven't spoken to William about it yet.