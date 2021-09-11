Following the cancellation of the test, England and India are pondering their next steps.

So, what’s next? After the dramatic last-minute cancellation of the deciding fifth Test between England and India in Manchester, cricket fans around the world were asking themselves this question.

The match was called off due to Covid-19 fears within the India camp shortly before 9:00 a.m. local time (0800 GMT) Friday, just over two hours before the scheduled start and minutes before the gates at Old Trafford were set to open to a sell-out crowd of 22,000 – a decision that will leave English cricket facing a financial ‘black hole’ estimated at?40 million.

The news that a physiotherapist who worked closely with the players had tested positive for Covid seemed to be the final straw in convincing an India team that was already missing head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar due to positive Covid tests, with senior physiotherapist Nitin Patel self-isolating, not to play.

In December, England’s one-day series in South Africa was postponed because to suspicions that Covid had infiltrated the team, despite the fact that two positive tests were later proved to be negative.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan told the BBC, “I felt England let South Africa down at the moment.” “Back then, England exercised its muscles, and I feel India has done the same.

“I truly believe Indian cricket has failed the English game.”

Unlike last year, when teams were housed in bio-secure bubbles, officials in England have relaxed limitations for the 2021 international season, believing it was unrealistic to expect teams to play under such rigorous standards.

But it’s arguable whether Shastri’s attendance at a well-attended London book launch two days before the fourth Test at the Oval, which India won by 157 runs, was allowed under existing norms.

Fear of Covid, rather than Covid itself, was the cause for the cancellation, according to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison – a distinction that could affect the hosts’ ability to submit an insurance claim.

“It makes no difference in terms of ticket buyers; they will be reimbursed in full,” Harrison added. “In terms of the ECB balance sheet, it makes a difference.”

If it has a major influence on, Covid is a legitimate reason for canceling a match under the World Test Championship regulations.