Following the cancellation of the coronavirus, Bath received four points and Gloucester received two.

Following the cancellation of their Gallagher Premiership encounter with Gloucester due to coronavirus cases in the Cherry and Whites’ squad, Bath have been granted four match points.

Gloucester will earn two points from the game, which will end in a score of 0-0.

The match was supposed to take place on Saturday, but it was canceled when local Public Health England officials and the Professional Rugby Testing Oversight Group advised Kingsholm and the Gloucester training area to close for ten days.

These closures, along with the isolation of members of the Gloucester squad, have resulted in a situation in which