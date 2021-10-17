Following the assassination of an MP, the UK says it will beef up MP security.

After a legislator was stabbed to death while holding a public meeting with constituents, Britain’s interior minister stated on Sunday that MPs’ security would be stepped up. This is the second such attack in five years.

On Friday, veteran Conservative MP David Amess, 69, was assassinated while speaking with voters at a church in the little town of Leigh-on-Sea, east of London.

The attack has instilled anxiety among MPs, coming just over five years after the assassination of Labour MP Jo Cox in the frenzy surrounding the Brexit referendum.

According to police, they are looking into “a potential motivation tied to Islamist extremism.” Scotland Yard’s Counter Terrorism Command is in charge of the investigation.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, has ordered a review of security arrangements for parliamentarians, telling Sky News that “we need to fill any gaps” in security provision for MPs, whose work includes “surgeries,” or regular visits with constituents.

She stated that the police and parliamentary authorities were putting in place “rapid modifications and procedures that are actively being put in place and discussed with MPs.”

This includes MPs providing police with information on their whereabouts. She also stated that “close protection” during procedures was “under discussion right now.”

Following the incident, the Sunday Telegraph claimed that uniformed police were stationed at some surgeries, prompting some MPs to call for a halt to face-to-face sessions.

Detectives had until Friday to question the alleged attacker after he was held under the Terrorism Act, which permitted them to extend his detention, police confirmed late Saturday.

He has not been charged with anything.

The suspect has been identified as Ali Harbi Ali, according to British media quoting anonymous official sources.

He was a British national of Somali heritage, according to reports, who had been sent to Prevent, the UK’s official counter-terrorist scheme for persons suspected of being radicalized.

According to the BBC, Ali did not spend much time on the volunteer program and was never formally a “subject of interest” to MI5, the domestic security agency.

Prevent is presently undergoing an independent review.

“We want to make sure it’s fit for purpose, that it’s robust, that it’s doing the right thing, but most importantly, that it’s learning lessons,” Patel told Sky News.

In a “fast-paced inquiry,” detectives said they have been searching three houses in the London region.

According to The Sunday Times, police and security agencies believe the accused attacker acted alone and was “self-radicalized,” adding that he may have been influenced by Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked Islamist group in Somalia.

