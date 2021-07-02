Following the announcement of Everton’s new stadium, Dan Meis has released a fresh design image.

The architect of Everton’s new stadium, Dan Meis, has expressed his delight that work on the Blues’ new home will begin later this month.

Everton confirmed on Thursday that they will take over the Bramley-Moore Dock site on July 26. Chairman Bill Kenwright said, “We are happy to be able to confirm that construction work on our new stadium will begin later this month.”

“This will be a watershed moment in the club’s history.”

The Blues are hoping to move into their new riverside stadium on the banks of the Mersey in time for the 2024/25 season, and Meis, whose firm designed the stunning stadium, which combines modern glass elements in the roof with traditional brickwork that is sympathetic to the site’s maritime heritage, took to social media to comment on the news.

“So thrilled to see we have an expected start date for construction!” Meis wrote on Instagram.

“These initiatives are frequently long trips with many detours.

“I meant to post this TBT image from November 2014 of our first presentation to the club.

“I love how a few simple designs can blossom into a stunning new home for a famous club for generations of fans, no matter how intricate the building is…

I’ve never worked on a project where I felt like I had a team of 25k dedicated collaborators!”

Instagram

Meis became a hugely popular figure with many Evertonians during the design process thanks to his enthusiasm for online engagement, and despite having worked on UK projects before, such as the Manchester Arena, he admits that he has developed a unique emotional attachment to this assignment and now considers himself a fan of the team.