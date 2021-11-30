Following the £656 million sale, Liverpool’s owners, FSG, have revealed the next steps in their great plan.

While the confirmation of the purchase of the Pittsburgh Penguins NHL ice hockey team is still pending, Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, are actively considering other options.

The Penguins are set to be acquired by FSG in a deal worth around $875 million (£656 million), with both the FSG and Penguins boards of directors unanimously approving the sale and signing sale agreements, according to the Boston Globe. The continued wait is linked to the NHL board of governors giving the green light to the sale, which is expected to be a formality.

With Liverpool, the Boston Red Sox baseball team, RFK Racing NASCAR team, Fenway Sports Management, Fenway Sports Group Retail, and the NESN regional sports TV network all part of John Henry’s commercial empire, the FSG portfolio would be worth over £8 billion.

The Penguins would be FSG’s fourth professional sports team and their first sports takeover since Tom Hicks and George Gillett sold Liverpool to FSG in 2010.

It comes on the heels of RedBird Capital Partners’ $750 million investment in March, with Gerry Cardinale’s private equity company taking an 11% share in the whole FSG organization. The funding was intended to be used for infrastructural development, such as the Anfield Road End redevelopment in Liverpool and the significant real estate development in Boston that surrounds the Red Sox’s Fenway Park home.

The Penguins contract offers a variety of appealing features, including a media rights package worth more than £3 billion over the next seven years, real estate prospects near the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, and a team with significant social media reach and local cable TV viewership. The Penguins are a renowned organization that has won the Stanley Cup, ice hockey’s most prized prize, twice in the last five years.

But, as Red Sox president and FSG partner Sam Kennedy pointed out earlier this year, this is FSG 3.0. They want more clubs, and they were considering it even before the Penguins transaction was announced.