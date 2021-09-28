Following statements about the future, Richarlison sent a four-word message to Everton fans.

Following recent statements about his future, Richarlison has issued a simple four-word message to Everton fans on social media.

The attacker is presently on the sidelines for the Blues as he recovers from a knee injury sustained earlier this month after a questionable challenge from Burnley’s James Tarkowski.

The Brazil international, on the other hand, made headlines at the start of the week after making some statements about his future at Goodison Park.

“I’m usually really careful when I talk about it,” the 24-year-old told Olé. I have a great deal of affection for the people of Everton and for the club, which has treated me so well since the day I arrived.

“I have no idea what the future holds for me.

“If I have to go one day, it must be beneficial not only to me but also to the club. But if I stay, I’ll continue to lay down my life for this shirt and the people who have always backed me up and stood by my side.

“When I visit Finch Farm or Goodison Park, I am filled with appreciation and feel at ease.”

The comments were generally favorably received by Everton fans, who appreciated the Brazilian’s ongoing display of respect for them and the club.

Richarlison has now resorted to social media to send a second message to his admirers.

The forward took to Twitter with a four-word post that simply said, “Around here, I’m adored.”

The message was accompanied by a photo of Richarlison celebrating a goal at Goodison Park with a knee slide in front of a jubilant crowd of Everton fans.

With a knee injury, the Brazilian has missed each of his team’s previous three matches in all competitions, but he recently tweeted footage of himself working out at Finch Farm in anticipation for his return.

On Saturday, the Blues face Manchester United, before hosting West Ham United to Goodison Park after the international break.