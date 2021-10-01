Following Rafa Benitez’s team news update, Everton forecasted their line-up versus Manchester United.

Despite missing numerous key players this season, Everton and Rafa Benitez have managed to score goals.

They meet Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, and they are still without important players Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Seamus Coleman.

Benitez revealed the trio, as well as Andre Gomes, will not be available for the midday kick-off during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

After Everton talks this week, Rafa Benitez speaks out over Richarlison’s future.

However, the Blues manager also hinted that Alex Iwobi would miss out.

Benitez admitted, “I’ll say he has a little problem.” “I’m not sure if he’ll be accessible tomorrow.”

If the Nigerian international is unable to play, Everton boss Ronald Koeman will be forced to make changes to the starting XI that defeated Norwich at Goodison Park last Saturday.

Naturally, the Toffees will be more careful at Old Trafford, and with few choices at the moment, it will be interesting to watch who comes in.

Tom Davies, who would join Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan in the midfield, is the most likely option to come in.

The 23-year-old came on as Everton looked to see out the game against the Canaries and, though he has only racked up 16 minutes of Premier League action, could be given the nod as the Blues look to stop the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday.

Anthony Gordon came on against Norwich and might play out wide to allow Demarai Gray to play as a second striker, but Benitez is more likely to stick with Davies, who is a better defender.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has returned to training with the team, but has only played once this season, in the Carabao Cup against Huddersfield.

Mason Holgate hasn’t played in the Premier League since keeping a clean sheet against Brighton in late August, and he was an unused replacement last Saturday.

Jonjoe Kenny had to make do with the bench as well, with Ben Godfrey preferred at right-back.

It’s unlikely that either will start at the start of the game, but if Benitez opts for a back three, one of them will have to start, with Andros Townsend a possibility. “The summary has come to an end.”