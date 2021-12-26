Following Pep Lijnders’ departure, Liverpool may want to sign Gerard Houllier.

When Liverpool recruited Gary McAllister, 35, on a free transfer in the summer of 2000, it raised eyebrows.

Even so, when Gerard Houllier signed him on, the Scot was as surprised as everyone else.

“For someone my age, this is like something out of a fairytale.” When Liverpool came in for me, it surprised me,” McAllister told The Washington Newsday at the time.

“Liverpool will compete in three cup tournaments next season, in addition to a challenging Premier League campaign.” Last season, their average age was under 25, which is extremely young for a top-flight club.

“The manager emphasized that there was a need for some experience in the group, as well as a seasoned veteran.” Last season, I had my best scoring tally in the Premiership with 13 goals, and I’m feeling as fit as ever.