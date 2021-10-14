Following Newcastle United’s takeover, a new Liverpool Super League claim has been made.

After a research on the Premier League’s economic state portrayed a frightening image, a European Super League could still be on the cards.

Vysyble analysts investigated the economic profit and loss of clubs in English football’s top tier for their ‘We’re so Rich It’s Unbelievable: The Illusion of Wealth Within English Football’ report, with their findings suggesting that the financial need for the biggest clubs to form a breakaway competition has not gone away.

Liverpool was one of six Premier League clubs among a group of a dozen top European clubs that pledged to join the ESL back in April. It was a concept pitched late on a Sunday night by the Reds, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid in an attempt to shake up the continent’s football scene.

Mohamed Salah has told Ian Rush about his Liverpool future, according to The Washington Newsday.

But, because the idea was so toxic, it was shot down within 48 hours, owing to fan outrage and pressure from the wider football community, with nine of the 12 owners backing down, including Liverpool’s principal owner John W Henry, who recorded his own apology to fans via an interview filmed in an office at Fenway Park Stadium, home of his other FSG-owned entity, the Boston Red Sox baseball team.

While Liverpool and eight other clubs have returned to UEFA and the European Clubs Association, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Barcelona have remained adamant in their support for the plan, believing it to be the only financially sustainable future for big European football.

According to financial analysts Vysyble, Premier League clubs lost £3.5 billion from a revenue of £34.25 billion in the decade leading up to the end of 2019-20, with only 35% of top-flight balance sheets making an annual profit.

While the pandemic has affected all clubs, the gap between the big six and the pursuing pack is as wide as ever, raising new concerns about competitive balance.

They predicted that Newcastle United’s recent takeover by Public of Saudi Arabia will have a positive impact. “The summary has come to an end.”