Following Messi and Griezmann’s departures, Barcelona’s injury-prone $189 million star will receive a new contract, according to reports.

Following the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann from Camp Nou, Ousmane Dembele is expected to earn a contract extension from FC Barcelona.

According to Catalunya-based radio station RAC1, Barcelona has set a meeting with Dembele’s agents for September to negotiate the parameters of a new contract, with the Catalans hoping to complete the agreement in the following weeks.

Because Dembele’s current contract expires in a year, Barcelona is thought to have made his contract one of their main objectives. Dembele was signed for roughly $189 million by Barcelona, and they do not want to lose him for nothing. The Catalans will tie Dembele down until 2025, according to Spanish daily Marca, and final negotiations on the contract will take place soon.

According to injury statistics on Transfermarkt, Dembele has missed almost 60 matches since joining Barcelona in 2017. In truth, Dembele is yet to make his first appearance for Barcelona in 2021-22 because he is currently out of action due to a knee injury he got while on international duty, causing him to miss the Euros 2020. During the summer vacation, he had surgery and is scheduled to remain out until October.

Due to their financial difficulties, Barcelona recently lost Messi and Griezmann. Blaugrana refused to register Messi’s new contract with La Liga due to the club’s high wage bracket, allowing its former captain to join Paris Saint-Germain for free (PSG).

Meanwhile, Barcelona was compelled to dump Griezmann, who returned to Atletico Madrid, in order to further cut their pay expenditure. While the 2018 World Cup winner is on loan at Atletico Madrid this summer, it has been reported that his contract includes a clause that allows Atletico to sign him permanently for about $47 million at the end of the 2021-22 season.

With 38 and 20 goals, Messi and Griezmann were Barcelona’s top two goal scorers last season. After being trophyless in the 2019-20 season, Barcelona won the Copa del Rey last season, while Atletico Madrid won the league.