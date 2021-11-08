Following Marcus Smart’s remark, Jayson Tatum makes a startling admission about his game.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics is well aware that he isn’t the best, but he is dedicated to becoming a better version of himself.

The Celtics have found themselves in an uncomfortable position after ten games, and the players’ dejection is palpable.

According to ESPN, following the Celtics’ loss to the Chicago Bulls, Marcus Smart chastised Tatum and Jaylen Brown, alleging the two All-Stars “don’t want to pass the ball.”

Following the Celtics’ latest loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Tatum told Mass Live that the organization has already addressed the issue.

Despite his dissatisfaction with Smart’s remarks, he recognizes that he has things to “improve” in his game.

Tatum admitted, “We’re still a team, we’re still figuring it out, we’re still trying to win games.” “I’m not unhappy or depressed about anything.” Let’s move on and see what we can do.” “We talked about it, I guess we had a team meeting,” he added. “However, I know how to play basketball; I’ve been doing it for a long time and have had some success at it.” I’ve always made the correct decisions. I’m not perfect, but there are things I can improve. That is the positive aspect of it. I have a lot to work on, as young as I am and as talented as people believe I am.” Tatum went on to admit that he was “struggling” against the Bulls, having made only eight of his 22 field-goal attempts.

However, the two-time NBA All-Star stated that it does not adequately describe his basketball ability.

Tatum stated that he is unfazed by the attention and that the only time he is “worried” is when people “stop talking” about him.

He explained, “My teammates, coaches, and everyone we play against know what I’m capable of.” “There are times when things don’t go the way you want them to.” “You see and hear everything people say, but that’s only part of it. If you folks stop talking about me, I should be concerned. That would be a serious issue. But it’s all part of the job, and you should take it with a grain of salt.” The C’s have a.400 winning percentage and have gone 0-3 at home this season. When they face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, November 10 at the TD Garden, they’ll be hoping to end the drought.