Following Manchester City’s victory over Liverpool and Chelsea, Pep Guardiola cracks a title joke.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola joked that the team would ‘travel to the Maldives’ if the Premier League title fight was ended.

After defeating Arsenal on Saturday afternoon, the Sky Blues moved 11 points clear of Chelsea and 12 points ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League.

Despite being behind at halftime, City came back with two goals in the second half to continue their outstanding run of form and put more pressure on their title rivals.

Jurgen Klopp recently said that his team will have to be “perfect” from now until the end of the season to catch Manchester City, but even that may not be enough.