Following Lukaku’s sensational return, Chelsea is rumored to be bringing back another former star.

Chelsea could be working on bringing back another former star after Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku was brought back to Chelsea in the summer, and it looks that the Belgian’s inclusion in Thomas Tuchel’s side has benefited the Blues this season.

Chelsea is likely to bolster again ahead of the January transfer window, and one name linked to a return to Stamford Bridge is Real Madrid star Eden Hazard, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional.

The Blues’ current frontline, which includes Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, and Timo Werner, is stocked with young and talented attackers, with Lukaku at center-forward.

According to the source, Chelsea is interested in bringing in a veteran like Hazard because owner Roman Abramovich still considers him a worthwhile asset, and a return to the English Premier League could boost the player’s confidence.

Furthermore, according to the source, informal conversations with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about Hazard’s possible sale have already begun.

Los Blancos, on the other hand, are said to be willing to let the two-time Premier League winner go in order to reclaim some of the €115 million ($132 million) they paid for him two years ago.

Hazard was once a fantastic superstar at Chelsea, as you may recall. Injuries, unfortunately, ruined his excellent performance.

In the summer of 2019, the 30-year-old moved to the Bernabeu after leaving Chelsea. With Cristiano Ronaldo having departed Real Madrid for Juventus the year before, many thought Hazard would be the new face of the club.

However, due to a series of injuries, the Belgian midfielder was unable to make an impact in the Spanish team.

In actuality, he has only made 51 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring five goals and assisting nine times in the process.

Hazard is currently battling with yet another ailment, with sources claiming that he suffered a “muscle overload” injury during Belgium’s Nations League loss to France on Thursday.

Despite his injury history, Hazard is praised by Blues manager Tuchel, who appears to be indicating his approval of the probable trade.

"He is a top-quality player who has been a significant player for many years at this club and in this league," Tuchel said of Hazard. " You're so consistent. I hold him in the highest regard. He's a major player, and we have a lot of people here who are familiar with him." "He was a vital member of the team.